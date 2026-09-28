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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 60 teachers attend workshop at Army Public School Yol

60 teachers attend workshop at Army Public School Yol

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Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Participating teachers during the workshop held at Army Public School, Yol.
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A two-day workshop on Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) for 60 teachers at Army Public School, Yol, concluded on Sunday.

The workshop focused on familiarising teachers with competency-based teaching and assessment, question construction and strategies to develop higher-order thinking skills among students.

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The sessions were conducted by Sonika Sharma, Principal, Gobind Public School, Dinanagar, and Meenakshi Sharotri of Shivalik International Convent Public School, Jawalamukhi, who served as resource persons.The resource persons provided practical guidance on framing competency-based questions, aligning assessment with learning outcomes and incorporating Higher-Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), reasoning and application-based approaches into question design.

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The workshop also covered Lower-Order Thinking Skills (LOTS), with emphasis on strengthening students’ foundational understanding through questions that assess their ability to recall, recognise, identify, define, describe and demonstrate basic concepts and factual knowledge.

Teachers participated in interactive activities and worked through examples aimed at helping them move beyond traditional assessment practices and adopt a balanced, competency-based approach in classrooms.

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The participating teachers actively shared their experiences and explored practical strategies for implementing competency-based assessment effectively.

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