60 tonnes of illegally mined sand seized

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 5

Local authorities seized over 60 tonnes of sand illegally extracted from Beas river in Jaisinghpur’s Haorti Bridge area on Tuesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, Jaisinghpur SDM Sanjiv Kumar Thakur raided the spot and seized the sand stacked by the mining mafia. The main accused, however, managed to escape from the spot.

As people involved in the mining failed to produce any lease documents or license from the state mining department, Thakur ordered removal of all sheds constructed by the mining mafia to house labourers.

The Jaisinghpur SDM has been carrying out a campaign in the area against illegal mining for the past week and has seized over 250 tonnes of illegally extracted sand.

Thakur revealed that there was a blanket ban on sand mining in Beas river. “No part of the river had been leased out for mining by the state government. Only a few crusher owners have been given land on lease for stone extraction.”

He said illegal mining in Jaisinghpur has not only resulted in environmental degradation, but also become a major health hazard as it caused pollution.

Gokul Butail, Principal Adviser (IT) to CM, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had stated that no illegal illegal mining would be allowed in the Beas river basin.

He said the CM had asked district magistrates and superintendents of police to check the mining menace sternly as illegal mining had been posing a serious threat to the state’s fragile ecosystem. The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against rampant illegal mining in the Himalayan state, officials said.

#Illegal Mining #Palampur