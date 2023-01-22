 Rs 600 cr pipes lying unused, Dy CM orders inquiry : The Tribune India

Rs 600 cr pipes lying unused, Dy CM orders inquiry

Jal Shakti Dept spent Rs 2,200 crore to purchase pipes during BJP rule

A huge stock of unused water pipes lying in the Fatehpur area of Kangra district. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 21

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has ordered a probe into the purchase of water pipes by the Jal Shakti Department during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

Sources said that Agnihotri, who is also Jal Shakti Minister, while reviewing the working of the department on January 15 had found that during the tenure of the previous BJP government, 214,327 metric tonnes of water pipes were purchased under the Jal Jeevan Mission and 45,984 metric tonnes of these were lying unused in various stores.

The sources said that of Rs 4,000 crore granted to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Department utilised Rs 2,200 crore to purchase pipes. However, pipes worth about Rs 600 crore were lying unused in the stores of the department.

Agnihotri told The Tribune that he had ordered a probe into the purchase of pipes. He said, “I want to know why the department had purchased pipes even before the schemes were planned or implemented. The price of pipes vary with time and the purchase of pipes for Rs 600 crore more than the requirement may cause losses to the state and the department. Officials, who had purchased pipes in excess of the requirement, may face action.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “The department has spent Rs 2,200 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission but still it has not been able to provide 24 hours water supply even to one village in the state. This clearly shows that the money was spent under the scheme in an unplanned manner. The department can’t justify the construction of 18 rest houses in two Assembly constituencies of Mandi district.”

The sources said that the Deputy Chief Minister had received complaints from people that the Jal Shakti Department had issued connections without augmenting water sources. In such cases though more taps had been installed in villages, water supply had reduced.

Agnihotri said that in many areas of Kangra district, water schemes were not functioning due to the lack of adequate power voltage at the pumping houses of the department. “Instead of purchasing extra pipes, the department could have spent money on improving power supply to the existing water schemes so that people get adequate water supply,” he added.

He said that in many cases, the Jal Shakti Department had amended contracts for which foreign agencies were to provide funds. It was done without obtaining permission from foreign agencies which could now create problems in getting funds, he said.

