DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 600-MW power transfer puts Baddi industry under strain

600-MW power transfer puts Baddi industry under strain

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The situation has become more pronounced after the state government discontinued the practice of selling its 12 per cent free power royalty to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL).
Advertisement

The proposed transfer of 600 MW of power to Kerala from October 1 to 31 has left the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial cluster grappling with prolonged unscheduled power cuts and frequent tripping, adversely affecting production.

The situation has become more pronounced after the state government discontinued the practice of selling its 12 per cent free power royalty to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and opted to trade it through competitive bidding, reportedly fetching higher returns than the earlier rate of Rs 2.92 per unit offered by the board.

Advertisement

Besides weekly rotational cuts, industrial areas are facing several hours of unannounced outages. Representatives of the Nalagarh Industries Association (NIA) said the problem had intensified since October 2, with unscheduled cuts during peak hours and extended disruptions.

Advertisement

NIA advisor RG Aggarwal said manufacturing operations could not be switched on and off like domestic appliances. He said interruptions during production could damage machinery, destroy batches and affect delivery commitments, besides causing losses through penalties, lost orders and erosion of customer confidence.

NIA president Anil Sharma said recurring power disruptions were increasing production costs and affecting the competitiveness of Himachal’s industries. He said industrial activity contributed to the state economy through electricity duty, GST and other taxes, besides generating employment and supporting ancillary businesses, transport and local investment.

Advertisement

“If Himachal’s own factories are forced to run on generators, lose production and shed workers, the priorities need urgent correction,” Aggarwal said. An HPSEBL official said the Baddi industrial cluster requires around 245 MVA. On Thursday, a shortage of 30 MVA was recorded between 7 am and 10.30 am, while the State Load Dispatch Centre flagged another 90 MVA shortage between 10 am and noon, forcing the board to impose cuts.

The extent of disruption was reflected in the log maintained by a spinning mill in Nalagarh, which recorded 32 power interruptions resulting in 10.47 hours of power loss during September.

Industry representatives have demanded adequate peak-hour power for industrial consumers before export commitments are undertaken. They have also sought a review of the power export arrangement, an immediate audit of tripping and outages on all industrial feeders, and a corrective action plan within 30 days to minimise disruptions and production losses.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts