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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 600 provided free medical services at camp

600 provided free medical services at camp

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Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Doctors and support team after the medical camp in Dharamsala.
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Around 600 patients benefited from a free medical camp organised by the Mahajan Sabha at the Centre Point, Civil Lines, on Sunday.

The aim of the camp was to provide accessible healthcare services to the public, bringing doctors from multiple specialities under one roof. Consultations were offered in internal medicine, dermatology, orthopaedics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, paediatrics, physiotherapy, Ayurveda and general surgery, including advice on the treatment of ano-rectal disorders.

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Several senior doctors, including Dr VP Mahajan and Dr Amit Gupta, participated in the initiative, offering their expertise and addressing patients’ healthcare concerns. The camp also aimed to raise awareness about preventive healthcare and the importance of seeking timely medical advice.

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Varun Gupta, president of the Mahajan Sabha, Dharamsala, expressed gratitude to the participating doctors. Around 600 patients were provided free medical services, highlighting the need for accessible and affordable healthcare services.

The Mahajan Sabha reiterated its commitment to community welfare and said that it would continue to organise initiatives to promote public health, healthcare awareness and social service.

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