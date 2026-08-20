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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 600 students of Nauni varsity pledge to stay away from drugs

600 students of Nauni varsity pledge to stay away from drugs

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:02 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Students take a pledge against drug abuse.
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To create anti-drug awareness, special programmes were organised for students by the Brahma Kumaris at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, on Tuesday evening.

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Separate sessions were conducted for girls and boys to facilitate greater participation and interaction, with around 600 students taking part in the programmes.

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A session for 350 girl students from different hostels was followed by a session for 250 boys. The students were motivated to stay away from drugs and addiction and adopt a healthy, disciplined, positive and purposeful way of life.

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The programmes were led by BK Sister Kalpana, who conducted Rajyoga meditation sessions. She encouraged the students to develop inner strength, positive thinking, self-discipline and the ability to resist harmful habits and peer pressure. She also administered an anti-drug pledge to the students, who resolved to remain free from drugs and inspire their friends, families and society to adopt a healthy and addiction-free lifestyle.

A short anti-drug skit was presented separately during both sessions to communicate the message in an engaging manner. BK Sister Ambika played the role of a Divine Angel, conveying an inspiring message about overcoming negative habits and choosing a life based on values, self-respect and spiritual strength. The students responded enthusiastically to both the skits and the meditation sessions.

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The programmes concluded with the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, led by BK Sister Pritika, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm, patriotism and collective commitment.

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