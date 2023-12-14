608 patients examined at health mela

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 13

Around 608 patients were examined in the multi-specialty health mela organised by the Health Department at village Batran today. Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri said high quality testing equipment were made available during the fair. An awareness campaign was organised to highlight the health schemes of the state government and Ayushman Bharat Health cards were also made, he added.

While appreciating the efforts of the Health Department, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said such initiatives should be held regularly to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps. The DC also visited the medicine stalls at the fair.

