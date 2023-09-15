Rs 61-cr loss to agricultural sector in Mandi

Tribune News Service

The recent rain disaster caused Rs 61.41-crore loss to the agricultural sector in Mandi district this year.

The data accessed by The Tribune from the Agriculture Department reveals that around 73,480 hectares were under paddy, maize, millets, kharif pulses, potato, vegetables, ginger and oil seed cultivation in Mandi district. Of these, crops on 6,165.11 hectares reportedly suffered damage in the district.

According to Rajesh Dogra, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, crops on 2,840.20 hectares suffered less than 33 per cent damage, while the damage was more than 33 per cent on the remaining affected area in the district.

Of 18,870 hectares under paddy cultivation, crop was damaged on 898.5 hectares. Similarly, maize was sown on 45,250 hectares and loss was reported on 2,697 hectares; millets were sown on 550 hectares, crop damage was witnessed on 184 hectares; kharif pulses sown on 2,400 hectares suffered damage on 208 hectares; vegetables sown on 5,500 hectares suffered damage on 1,988.45 hectares; potato sown on 480 hectares suffered damage on 148.5 hectares; while ginger crop was damaged on 38.66 hectares, Dogra said.

During the loss assessment, it was found that 1,068.13 hectare agricultural land was washed away and silted in various parts of the district. The total loss due to rain disaster was assessed at Rs 61.41 crore in the district, he said.

The affected farmers said the disaster had spelled doom for them. They lost their source of livelihood because of the massive damage to crops. Now, these farmers were seeking financial assistance from the state government to cope with the situation.

