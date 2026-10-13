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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 61 drug networks dismantled in Shimla district this year so far

61 drug networks dismantled in Shimla district this year so far

Cops arrest 80 suppliers, trace backward linkages & use digital evidence to crack networks

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:25 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The Shimla district police have dismantled 61 drug trafficking networks so far this year, significantly higher than during previous years.

According to the police, three networks were dismantled in 2025 and four in 2024. About 80 key drug suppliers had been arrested in 2026, against 14 in 2025 and eight in 2024.

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Shimla (City) Additional SP Mehar Panwar says that the police have changed their approach to drug trafficking this year, getting positive results. “Earlier, the focus was on registering as many cases as possible. Now, the emphasis is on bigger and quality seizures, arrest of key suppliers, backward linkages, technical and financial investigations and dismantling entire interstate smuggling networks. Habitual drug smugglers are also being sent to jail under the PIT-NDPS Act,” she adds.

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She says that the strategy is not limited to seizures and arrests, but aimed at reaching key suppliers and everyone involved in the supply chain. The police are establishing backward linkages by analysing clues, digital evidence, mobile data, CDR, IPDR and other technical evidence obtained in cases.

Mehar says that on August 3, acting on a tip-off, the police Special Cell nabbed Vijay Kumar, a Haryana resident, near Shoghi with 1.12 kg of heroin (chitta).

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In March, the police had busted an interstate network by seizing 562 LSD stamps. Based on backward linkages, the main supplier from Kerala was arrested. Technical and digital investigations also revealed the involvement of four police officers, who were arrested and later dismissed from service.

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