61 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh; rain likely till September 16

As many as 61 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season damaged road infrastructure in several districts.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi has the highest number of blocked roads at 30, followed by Kullu with 11 and Kangra with 10. Shimla, Sirmaur and Una have three blocked roads each, while one road remains blocked in Lahaul and Spiti.

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The rains have also disrupted six transformers in Chamba and two transformers and two drinking water supply schemes in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue across the state till September 16, according to the State Meteorological Centre. Rainfall is expected to remain below normal across many parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next week.

Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti are also likely to record below-normal rainfall during the period.

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Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 3°C.

Light to moderate rain continued at isolated places on Wednesday, while most parts of the state experienced clear weather.

The maximum temperature recorded was 36°C in Una, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10.1°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5°C, Dharamshala 29°C, Manali 27.2°C, Solan 30.2°C, Kangra 33.3°C, Mandi 33.7°C, Sundernagar 33.7°C, Bhuntar 33.6°C, Bilaspur 33.5°C, Keylong 24.8°C, Kalpa 24°C, Kufri 19.4°C, Nahan 29.1°C and Chamba 29.6°C.