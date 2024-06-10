Rs 619-cr zoological park in Kangra to be key tourist attraction: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the first phase of the Durgesharanya Zoological Park in Bankhandi, situated in the Dehra sub-division of Kangra district, will be completed by June 2025.

In Phase I, visitors will be able to view tigers and lions through glass panes in dedicated enclosures. Apart from this, bear and leopard safaris and a section for snow leopards is planned for phases II and III . Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM

The project is a part of the government’s larger plan to make Kangra the tourism capital of the state. The entire project spanning over 180 hectares is scheduled to be executed in three phases within three years at an estimated cost of Rs 619 crore.

“The park is poised to become a major tourist attraction, significantly boosting the local economy and providing numerous employment opportunities for locals and youth,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said the construction of buildings for this Zoological Park would be managed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) following an MOU signed on May 24. “Additionally, the fencing, water conservation activities, pedestrian pathways and drainage systems of the zoo would be handled by HIMUDA. This state-of-the-art zoological park would serve as a centre

of attraction for tourists, offering a unique blend

of wildlife and showcasing the rich culture of Kangra,” he said.

Highlighting several key features of the upcoming park, the Chief Minister said the zoo would include a walk-in aviary, monorail safari, walk-in aquarium, natural trail and prehistoric park. “In Phase I, visitors would be able to view tigers and lions through glass windows in dedicated enclosures. Apart from this, bear and leopard safaris and a section for snow leopards was planned for phases II and III,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that at the entrance a replica of a Kangra village would showcase local architecture and lifestyle. “The facility would provide ample parking, electric charging stations and other amenities to enhance the visitor experience. To mitigate the area’s heat, the forest department would plant various local tree species,” he said.

Sukhu said these efforts aim to promote tourism and wildlife conservation and the completion of this zoological park would to make Kangra a prime destination for tourists, strengthening Kangra’s standing as a premier tourist destination it the state.

