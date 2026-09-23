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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 62 Himachal-made drugs fail quality test in August alert

62 Himachal-made drugs fail quality test in August alert

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The failures include deficiencies in assay content, dissolution and variation in description. iStock
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Sixty-two of the 220 drug samples declared ‘Not of Standard Quality’ (NSQ) across the country in the national drug alert for August were manufactured by pharmaceutical firms in Himachal, raising fresh concerns over quality control in the state’s drug-manufacturing hub.

The samples were manufactured by firms located in Baddi, Nalagarh, Barotiwala, Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb, Solan, Kangra and Una. Four to five companies have reported multiple failures, with individual firms recording two to five NSQ drugs.

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The failures include deficiencies in assay content, dissolution and variation in description. While such defects may not necessarily result in treatment failure, medical experts said ineffective medicines could prompt doctors to increase the dosage, potentially increasing the risk of adverse drug reactions.

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More seriously, several injections were found to contain particulate matter, a defect classified as a grossly serious manufacturing deficiency by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The affected injections include Amikacin Sulphate, used for severe bacterial infections; Rabeprazole Sodium, used for acid-related disorders; and Meropenem, used for complicated bacterial infections.

Experts said particulate matter in injectable drugs can trigger inflammatory reactions, cause local tissue damage and, in severe cases, lead to blood-vessel blockages, making the finding particularly concerning.

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State Drugs Controller Dr Manish Kapoor confirmed the findings and said the affected batches would be withdrawn from the market immediately.

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