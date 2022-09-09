62 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 8
As many as 62 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,533. Besides, one person died of the virus in Solan. The number of active cases declined to 419.
The highest number of 19 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 14 in Hamirpur, seven in Mandi, six each in Bilaspur and Kinnaur, three each in Shimla and Sirmaur, two in Chamba and one each in Una and Kullu.
