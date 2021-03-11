63 aspirants, 15 agents held so far in constable recruitment exam paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

As many as 91 persons, including 15 agents and middlemen, 63 candidates and fathers of three candidates, have been arrested so far in the constable recruitment examination paper leak case by the special investigation team (SIT).

The national-level criminals are found involved in the major paper leaks in the country. The modus operandi was to find the weakest link and gap in the process to get the paper out and then contact candidates through agents and coaching institutions.

One of the kingpins arrested from Varanasi, Shiv Bhadur Singh was involved in several paper leaks, police sources maintained.

Of the 15 agents and middlemen, 10 were from other states. Multiple police teams, including those dealing with investigation, documentation, conducting raids cyber investigation, interrogation, etc were formed to probe the case and SIT is getting documentation ready to hand over the case to CBI.

The SIT had recovered Rs 10.34 lakh from the agents, five cars, 137 mobile phones, four laptops, 10 hard disks, original certificates of candidates (matric and plus two) from agents and institutes involved besides passbooks, checkbooks, pan cards, Aadhar cards, ATM cards, attendance register, visitor register, photo copy of air tickets, IDs and screenshot of Whatsapp chat during the course of investigation.