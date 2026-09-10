63 roads remain blocked across Himachal after torrential rains

As many as 63 roads continue to remain blocked across the state after being damaged due to torrential rains.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the total blocked roads, 33 are in Mandi, 11 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, three each in Una and Sirmaur, two in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Also, two transformers and two drinking water supply schemes are disrupted in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue at isolated places in the state, while the weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of the state.