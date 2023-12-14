Rs 633 cr Central grant to Himachal for flood relief work, says Jagat Prakash Nadda

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

National BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda today said that the Union Home Ministry had released Rs 633.75 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) for relief and restoration work in in the state.

He said that the released money would help the state government in providing help to people, had who suffered huge losses due to unprecedented rain and floods that wreaked havoc in Himachal. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for providing almost Rs 1,000 crore till now to meet the large-scale losses suffered by the state.

He said, “Without waiting for a request from the state government, the Prime Minister constituted an inter-ministerial Central team to assess the losses.” He added that the Centre had released Rs 200 crore on August 21 for immediate relief measures. Besides, two instalments of Rs 360.80 crore were provided from the NDRF.

Nadda said that Rs 2,700 crore had been provided to Himachal under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana for strengthening the road network in rural areas. “I had personally visited the worst-affected areas after the monsoon to assess the situation. All BJP MPs have provided money from their Local Area Development Funds for relief and restoration works,” he added.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also thanked the Prime Minister for providing Rs 633.75 crore to Himachal from the NDRF. “The Prime Minister considers Himachal his second home and has time and again ensured that the state gets all possible help,” he said.

Anurag said that the Prime Minister had always been sympathetic towards the problems of the state. “During flashfloods, 13 NDRF teams were deputed to the state, besides pressing two Army helicopters into service. The Central Government has provided Rs 1,000 crore in all to the state,” he added.

