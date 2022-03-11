63rd Tibetan Uprising Day observed in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 10

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) observed the 63rd Tibetan National Uprising Day in Dharamsala today to commemorate the martyrs who, on this day in 1959, gathered in Lhasa to rise up against the Chinese PLA’s illegal occupation.

The Vice-President of the Czech Senate, Jiri Oberfalzer, was the chief guest of the event while Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh was a special guest. Heads of the three democratic pillars of the CTA, parliamentarians, secretaries, CTA staff, directors and the representatives of various NGOs, and Tibetan residing in Dharamsala also attended the official memorialisation.

The event commenced with Sikyong Penpa Tsering unfurling the Tibetan national flag. People sang the Tibetan national anthem, followed by a minute mourning for the sacrifices made by Tibetan martyrs.

Amarendra Dhari Singh assured India’s support for Tibetans to practise the Tibetan religion and culture.

He described the Dalai Lama as the greatest moral force of the century.