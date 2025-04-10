DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 64.90 cr plan to boost horticulture approved

Rs 64.90 cr plan to boost horticulture approved

An action plan worth Rs 64.90 crores has been approved for the development of the horticulture sector in Shimla district under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture for the financial year 2025-26. The plan was sanctioned during a meeting...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:49 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An action plan worth Rs 64.90 crores has been approved for the development of the horticulture sector in Shimla district under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture for the financial year 2025-26. The plan was sanctioned during a meeting of the District Mission Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, with senior officials from the Department of Horticulture also in attendance.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said horticulture is the primary source of income for most people in the district, with the majority engaged in this sector. He stressed the benefits of government schemes should directly reach the horticulturists to enhance their income.

Deputy Commissioner Kashyap urged the Department of Horticulture to focus on ensuring these schemes effectively reach the people. He also highlighted the importance of research and training, noting advancements in agricultural technology could lead to better crop yields.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed the department to complete all pending schemes within the current financial year.

He also called for the development of a uniform operational system across all blocks of the district, ensuring the schemes are implemented district-wide, rather than in just select areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper