Rs 64.90 cr plan to boost horticulture approved

An action plan worth Rs 64.90 crores has been approved for the development of the horticulture sector in Shimla district under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture for the financial year 2025-26. The plan was sanctioned during a meeting of the District Mission Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, with senior officials from the Department of Horticulture also in attendance.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said horticulture is the primary source of income for most people in the district, with the majority engaged in this sector. He stressed the benefits of government schemes should directly reach the horticulturists to enhance their income.

Deputy Commissioner Kashyap urged the Department of Horticulture to focus on ensuring these schemes effectively reach the people. He also highlighted the importance of research and training, noting advancements in agricultural technology could lead to better crop yields.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed the department to complete all pending schemes within the current financial year.

He also called for the development of a uniform operational system across all blocks of the district, ensuring the schemes are implemented district-wide, rather than in just select areas.