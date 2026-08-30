64 roads blocked across Himachal as heavy rain forecast from August 31, yellow alert issued

As many as 64 roads continue to remain blocked while about 226 transformers and nine drinking water supply schemes are also disrupted across Himachal Pradesh after being damaged by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, 24 are in Mandi, 16 in Kullu, seven each in Kangra and Sirmaur, four in Una, three in Shimla, two in Solan and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Of the disrupted transformers, about 217 are in Mandi, eight in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Chamba. Besides, seven drinking water supply schemes are disrupted in Hamirpur and two in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, the state is likely to witness heavy rain from August 31 onwards as the State Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather alert for the state till September 3.

For August 31, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, with heavy rain likely at isolated places. The weather department has also warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and a rise in water levels in water bodies. Light to moderate rain is also expected in other parts of the state.

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While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 5°C during the period. The state also received light to moderate rain during the past 24 hours.

The maximum temperature recorded was 24.5°C in Shimla, 30.8°C in Dharamsala, 28°C in Manali, 30.2°C in Solan, 33.2°C in Kangra, 33.6°C in Mandi, 33.5°C in Sundernagar and Bilaspur, 33.7°C in Bhuntar, 26°C in Kalpa, 27.7°C in Nahan, 27.4°C in Keylong and 30.9°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.8°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 10.6°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.