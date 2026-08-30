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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 64 roads closed in Himachal, heavy rain likely till September 3

64 roads closed in Himachal, heavy rain likely till September 3

Mandi and Kullu record highest number of road closures as rain disrupts 225 power transformers and nine water supply schemes across Himachal

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 12:37 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A view of Chamba valley and far away hills. Tribune Photo
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A total of 64 roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh while 225 power transformers and nine water supply schemes were disrupted as of Sunday morning as rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh.

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A maximum of 24 roads were closed in Mandi, 16 in Kullu, seven each in Kangra and Sirmaur, four in Una, three in Shimla, two in Chamba and one in Lahaul and Spiti district, according to the state emergency operations centre.

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The Shimla meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning of heavy rains in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from August 31 till September 3 (Monday to Thursday).

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Light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state since Saturday evening.

Dhaulakuan received 38.5 mm of rain, followed by Ghaghas with 30 mm, Palampur with 23.8 mm, Murari Devi with 22 mm, Kahu with 11.6 mm and Pandoh with 10 mm.

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Thunderstorms and lightning were witnessed in Sundernagar and Murari Devi, the weather office said.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 30 till date, about 103 people have died in rain-related incidents, and the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,184 crore, officials said.

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