Rs 65 crore for infrastructure at Baba Balak Nath temple

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 28

Infrastructure and other facilities will be improved at Baba Balak Nath Temple at a cost of over Rs 65 crore. Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said this while addressing a meeting of the temple trust at Deotsidh, near here.

He said that the Asian Development Bank had sanctioned Rs 65 crore for development works. He added that the money would be mainly spent on the installation of solar streetlights in the temple complex and the repair of roads and paths leading to the temple. Also, facilities and wayside amenities like toilets, rain shelters and rest rooms would be constructed.

It was decided at the meeting to hike the financial aid for the marriage of girls belonging to poor and needy families from Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000 and medical aid from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000. The trust approved the adoption of 50 TB patients for treatment.

The newly nominated non-government members of the trust announced that they would not take honorarium from the temple trust. They are paid honorarium on the basis of their attendance on various occasions. On an average, about 30 members get nearly Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.