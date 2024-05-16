65 nominations in Himachal found valid during scrutiny

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

As many as 65 of the 115 nominations filed for the four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly byelections were found to be valid during scrutiny today.

A spokesperson for the Election Department said that 40 of the 80 nomination papers filed by 51 candidates for the Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra Lok Sabha seats were found to be valid during scrutiny. As many as 11 nominations filed in Kangra, 10 in Mandi, 12 in Hamirpur and seven for the Shimla Lok Sabha seat were valid. Most of the papers rejected were of covering candidates.

Similarly, for the six Assembly bypoll, 25 of the 35 nominations received from 33 candidates were found to be valid. Four nominations filed in Dharamsala, three each in Lahaul-Spiti and Barsar, eight in Sujanpur and seven in Gagret were valid.

However, the scrutiny of nominations in the Kutlehar segment was adjourned till tomorrow due to objections raised against the nomination of one candidate.

