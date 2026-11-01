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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 65 paragliding operators undergo drug test in Kangra

65 paragliding operators undergo drug test in Kangra

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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DIG Soumya Sambasivan supervises the exercise at the paragliding site along with police personnel and a medical team. Tribune photo
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In a special preventive drive, the Kangra police on Saturday conducted drug screening of paragliding operators at Bir landing site to ascertain whether they were consuming narcotic or intoxicating substances. Blood and urine samples of 65 local and foreign operators were collected to ensure tourist safety.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Northern Range, Soumya Sambasivan, personally supervised the exercise at the paragliding site along with police personnel and a medical team. A total of 65 operators, 62 locals and three foreigners, were covered.

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Talking to The Tribune, the DIG said the main objective was to ensure that no operator undertook paragliding under the influence of drugs or intoxicating substances, which could endanger the lives of tourists and passengers.

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“Given the inherent risks associated with adventure sports, strict discipline and drug-free operations are essential to ensure public safety. The safety of tourists and the general public remains our top priority,” she said.

Preventive measures and regular monitoring were crucial to promoting responsible adventure tourism and averting any untoward incident, she added. The copy does not name the site. The strap says Bir-Billing; please confirm whether the screening was at Bir-Billing or another site.

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