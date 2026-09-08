65 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh

As many as 65 roads continue to remain blocked, while about two transformers and two drinking water supply schemes also remain disrupted across Himachal Pradesh after they were damaged due to torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, 29 are in Mandi, 11 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, seven in Sirmaur, three each in Shimla and Una, and one each in Solan and Lahaul and Spiti.

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Moreover, the two transformers and two drinking water supply schemes that remain disrupted are in Shimla.

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NH-5 was also blocked for a few hours near Theog after several trees, along with debris, fell on the road during the wee hours, leading to traffic jams. A district administration team, police and fire brigade reached the spot as soon as they received the information and initiated road clearance work. The teams removed the trees as well as debris from the road, and the road was cleared for traffic.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 14. While the minimum temperature will remain normal in the next few days, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C.

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Light to moderate rain also continued in isolated places of the state, while the weather remained clear in most parts of the state.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.4°C, Dharamshala 28°C, Manali 26.4°C, Solan 29°C, Kangra 31.6°C, Mandi 32.8°C, Sundernagar 32.6°C, Bhuntar 32.8°C, Bilaspur 33.5°C, Kalpa 23.8°C, Kufri 17.2°C, Nahan 27.6°C and Chamba 29.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 10.4°C, recorded in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.