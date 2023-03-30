65-year-old dies, 255 new Covid cases

Shimla, March 29
As many as 255 new Covid infections were reported in the state today, taking the active case count to 755.
A 65-year-old man from Kangra also died due to the Covid-related illness.
As the cases have seen a sharp spike in the state over the past few days, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged people to take precautions. “There’s no reason to be panic, but we must take precautions as the cases are rising,” the CM said.
As for issuing any guidelines or advisory, Sukhu said it wasn’t required at the moment as the situation was under control.
Even as the number of active cases has spiked, the hospital admission hasn’t seen any rise. On Wednesday, the total admission in hospitals was just eight.
