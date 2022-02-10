653 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 9

As many as 653 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 278,651. Besides, one person died of the virus in Sirmaur.

The highest 185 cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 86 in Hamirpur, 85 in Mandi, 60 in Shimla, 54 in Chamba, 46 in Sirmaur, 44 in BIlaspur, 38 in Solan, 29 in Una, and 12 in Kullu.—