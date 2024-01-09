65K mutation cases disposed of in lok adalats

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 8

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that there had been an overwhelming response to revenue lok adalats being held by the state government to settle pending cases in a time-bound manner.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of Administrative Secretaries here, said that more than 65,000 mutation cases had been disposed of in revenue lok adalats till now. “It is for the first time that 200 per cent disposal rate of partition cases has been achieved. As many as 3,544 pending partition cases were settled from December 3 to January 5, 2024, against 1,823 new cases of the same period that came for disposal,” he added.

Sukhu said that it was for the first time that such lok adalats were held in the state on the initiative of the government. The first lok adalat was held in the last week of October, 2023, and then in December. This year, the lok adalats were held on January 4 and 5 and 11,420 mutation cases and 1,217 partition cases were settled there, he added.

Sukhy said that the fourth revenue lok adalat would be held on January 30 and 31. He directed the Tourism Department to improve customer services being offered to tourists. He said that the government had introduced the first phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojana, offering e-taxi permits to the youth to provide them with self-employment avenues. He also reviewed the status of e-charging stations being set up to facilitate e-vehicle owners.

He said that the step would go a long way in preserving the clean environment of the state and making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026. He added that the second phase of the Yojana was underway and solar power projects of 100 kw, 200 kw and 500 kw were being offered to the Himachali youth. The government was providing financial assistance to them to start their self-employment ventures.

He said that under the start-up scheme, the beneficiaries would have to pay just 10 per cent of the amount as security deposit while the government would provide 30 per cent equity and facilitate 70 per cent bank loan. He also reviewed ambitious projects of various departments and directed the officials concerned to complete them in a time-bound manner.

