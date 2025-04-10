66 meritorious students get free NEET, JEE coaching

The nine-day Summer Boot Camp for JEE/NEET preparation, organised by Samagra Shiksha, concluded on Sunday at the Science Centre in Shoghi, Shimla. The initiative provided free coaching to 66 meritorious students from government schools across four districts — Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur.

Rajesh Sharma, Director of Samagra Shiksha, spoke about the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education in government schools.

“Under the Star Programme, students are being offered online coaching for JEE and NEET. However, to complement the digital effort and provide hands-on experience, offline boot camps are being organised periodically,” he said. Sharma also shared that the government is considering establishing two permanent offline coaching centres — one in the lower regions and another in upper Himachal — to provide sustained support to aspirants. “These camps will serve as a milestone in the academic journey of our students,” he added, congratulating all stakeholders for the successful execution of the boot camp.