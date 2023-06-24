66 PWD works to 1 HP contractor, most incomplete: HC takes erring staff to task

Vijay Arora

Shimla, June 23

Taking cognisance of the conduct of a contractor who had either not completed or was yet to start work on a majority of the 66 projects awarded to him, the Himachal Pradesh High Court today directed that action be taken against the erring Public Works Department (PWD) officials who continued to award fresh contracts even as the previous ones remained incomplete.

Contractor filed plea, got ‘exposed’ HP contractor Sanjeev Kumar Bhandari moved the HC after PWD cancelled his road tender

During the court hearing, it came to light that 66 contracts had been awarded to him

Bhandari is yet to complete most of the 66 projects; work is yet to start on some of these

Interestingly, it was the contractor, Sanjeev Kumar Bhandari, who had moved the High Court against re-tendering of a road project awarded to him earlier. The project was in PWD’s Dharampur division in Mandi. On September 4, 2021, the Dharampur division Executive Engineer had re-floated a tender for the project.

The petitioner had sought quashing of the re-tendering order and directions to the respondent (PWD) to award the tender in his favour. During the course of hearing, the HC was informed that the petitioner had been awarded 66 contracts. The HC was also told that most of the projects were incomplete and work had not even been started in some.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Satyen Vaidya passed the order on the petition filed by Sanjeev Kumar. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 13. Taking a serious note, the High Court directed the petitioner to file an affidavit clearly giving the timeline within which he would complete the works.

The court further directed that not only the respondents in the present petition, but any other department of the state government, board or corporation, as the case may be, should not release any amount in favour of the contractor without the express permission of the court.