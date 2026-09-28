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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 66 roads blocked across Himachal Pradesh after heavy rain; NH-05 hit in Kinnaur

66 roads blocked across Himachal Pradesh after heavy rain; NH-05 hit in Kinnaur

Mudslide, shooting stones block highway in Pooh; 166 transformers remain disrupted across state

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:56 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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People cover themselves as they make their way amid rainfall, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. PTI
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As many as 66 roads, including National Highway-05 in Kinnaur, remain blocked, while about 166 transformers are disrupted across the state after being damaged during a recent spell of heavy rain.

NH-05 was blocked on Sunday due to a mudslide and shooting stones in Pooh subdivision, disconnecting Kinnaur from Lahaul and Spiti.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the total blocked roads, 29 are in Mandi, 19 in Lahaul and Spiti, six each in Kullu and Kangra, three in Sirmaur, two in Una and one in Shimla.

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Additionally, 42 transformers are disrupted in Kinnaur, 34 in Mandi, 27 in Sirmaur, seven in Shimla and six in Chamba.

Meanwhile, the State Meteorological Centre has forecast snowfall in higher reaches and light to moderate rain in the rest of the state.

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The centre has also issued yellow alerts for Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti. The weather conditions could result in landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas.

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