DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 66th Tibetan Democracy Day: Sikyong urges preserving culture, language amid China law

66th Tibetan Democracy Day: Sikyong urges preserving culture, language amid China law

Penpa Tsering warns China’s ethnic unity law poses threat to Tibetan heritage; calls for responsible social media use

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:22 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tibetan artists present a cultural performance during an event marking the 66th anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day.
Advertisement

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Wednesday called upon Tibetans in Tibet and exile to make the preservation of their language, culture and identity a collective responsibility, with Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering warning that China’s newly enforced “Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress” posed a serious threat to Tibetan heritage.

Advertisement

In a statement on behalf of the Kashag (Cabinet) during an event to marking the 66th Tibetan Democracy Day, the Sikyong said that the Chinese government was systematically targeting Tibetan culture and language and urged Tibetans to respond by strengthening their connection with their heritage.

Advertisement

He called upon Tibetans to speak Tibetan, read the Tibetan script and introduce the compassionate teachings of Tibetan Buddhism in their homes.

Advertisement

Sikyong also urged families to preserve traditional customs and rituals, observe festivals, wear traditional attire, practise traditional arts and participate in institutional programmes aimed at sustaining Tibetan language and heritage.

The call assumed significance following the enforcement of China’s law on July 1, which the Tibetan leadership described as an attempt to erode the distinct identity of Tibetans and other non-Chinese communities under the stated objective of “unity and progress”.

Advertisement

The law and related policies involve restrictions on the Tibetan language, rewriting of history and identity, cultural assimilation at the grassroots level, Sinicisation of Tibetan Buddhism, enforced ethnic integration and extensive surveillance.

It also involves political and social coercion, political vetting of Tibetan cadres and restrictions on regional autonomy, said the Sikyong.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, in its separate statement, recalled that the democratic system was established through the Dalai Lama’s vision rather than following a political struggle for power.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts