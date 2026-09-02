66th Tibetan Democracy Day: Sikyong urges preserving culture, language amid China law

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Wednesday called upon Tibetans in Tibet and exile to make the preservation of their language, culture and identity a collective responsibility, with Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering warning that China’s newly enforced “Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress” posed a serious threat to Tibetan heritage.

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In a statement on behalf of the Kashag (Cabinet) during an event to marking the 66th Tibetan Democracy Day, the Sikyong said that the Chinese government was systematically targeting Tibetan culture and language and urged Tibetans to respond by strengthening their connection with their heritage.

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He called upon Tibetans to speak Tibetan, read the Tibetan script and introduce the compassionate teachings of Tibetan Buddhism in their homes.

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Sikyong also urged families to preserve traditional customs and rituals, observe festivals, wear traditional attire, practise traditional arts and participate in institutional programmes aimed at sustaining Tibetan language and heritage.

The call assumed significance following the enforcement of China’s law on July 1, which the Tibetan leadership described as an attempt to erode the distinct identity of Tibetans and other non-Chinese communities under the stated objective of “unity and progress”.

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The law and related policies involve restrictions on the Tibetan language, rewriting of history and identity, cultural assimilation at the grassroots level, Sinicisation of Tibetan Buddhism, enforced ethnic integration and extensive surveillance.

It also involves political and social coercion, political vetting of Tibetan cadres and restrictions on regional autonomy, said the Sikyong.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, in its separate statement, recalled that the democratic system was established through the Dalai Lama’s vision rather than following a political struggle for power.