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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 67.62 gm heroin seized in Kangra, woman among 3 held

67.62 gm heroin seized in Kangra, woman among 3 held

CIA team intercepts taxi on Kangra-Pathankot highway; police probe source of contraband and intended recipients

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:16 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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The Kangra police CIA team arrested three persons, including a woman, and seized 67.62 gm of heroin (chitta) during a routine checking operation on the Kangra-Pathankot highway. Representational image; File
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The Kangra police CIA team arrested three persons, including a woman, and seized 67.62 gm of heroin (chitta) during a routine checking operation on the Kangra-Pathankot highway near the Manjhgran bus stand in the Shahpur subdivision on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team set up a naka and intercepted a taxi coming from the Nurpur side. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the contraband from the three occupants — two men and a woman.

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The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar (36), a resident of Sokni-Da-Kot in Dharamsala; Devi Singh (34), a resident of Majheda in Kangra; and a 36-year-old woman from Dugwala, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Punjab.

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The three were arrested and the vehicle, along with the seized heroin, was taken into police possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Shahpur police station and further investigation is under way.

Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma said the police were conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify its intended recipients.

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The police are also examining the alleged use of women as couriers in the supply and transportation of heroin, he said.

The accused are being questioned to ascertain where the consignment was procured and to whom it was to be supplied.

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