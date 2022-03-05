67 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, March 4
As many as 67 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 283,605. However, there was no death due to the virus.
The highest number of 21 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 12 in Bilaspur, eight each in Hamirpur and Shimla, four each in Solan, Mandi and Kullu, three in Chamba, two in Sirmaur and one in Una. The total active cases declined to 536. —
