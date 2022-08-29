67 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 28

A total of 67 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 3,10,643. There was no death reported in the past 24 hours while the number of active cases reached 1,339.

The highest number of 19 cases was reported in Hamirpur, followed by 12 each in Kangra and Shimla, six each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur, three each in Chamba and Kullu, two in Mandi and one each in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Solan and Una.

