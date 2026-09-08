67 roads remain blocked in Himachal Pradesh; rain likely to continue

As many as 67 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh following torrential rains, while two transformers and two drinking water schemes have also been disrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Of the blocked roads, 33 are in Mandi, 11 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, six in Sirmaur, three in Una, two in Shimla, and one each in Solan and Lahaul and Spiti, the SEOC said.

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Two transformers and two drinking water supply schemes have also been disrupted in Shimla after being damaged in the rains.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue in isolated places of the state.