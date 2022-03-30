670 community centres to be set up: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 29

Rural Development Minister Virendra Kanwar today said as many as 670 village Community Service Centres (CSC) would be established in various gram panchyats this year and a total of 2,982 such centres would be set up across the state. He was laying the foundation stone of the CSC at the Gram Panchayat Bharang in Sujanpur constituency near here today.

Kanwar said villagers would get all facilities under one roof in the building to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 90 lakh. He said the building would be a Mini Secretariat for the panchayat. He said in addition to the community hall, the CSC would also have a Lok Mitra Kendra.

He said 275 centres had been constructed at a cost of Rs 27.44 crore and this year, 670 new ones would be completed. He said the government had made a provision of Rs 33.50 crore for this purpose. For the all-round development of rural areas, the government has formed 412 new panchayats, he added.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said 90 per cent of the population of Himachal Pradesh lived in villages and the contribution of people was must for all-round development of villages. He appealed to farmers and gardeners to adopt natural farming.

Referring to the development of Sujanpur Assembly constituency, Dhumal said roads were provided to all inaccessible villages during the BJP rule. Now, with the efforts of Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, an amount of Rs 32 crore was sanctioned from the Central Road Fund for strengthening the Kot-Chauri road, he added.