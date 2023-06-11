68 children to take part in Bal Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 10

As many as 68 children have been selected from a total of 25,000 entries for the Bal Vidhan Sabha to be held here on June 12. The children will be in the chair of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs.

The Himachal Vidhan Sabha is the second state Assembly after Rajasthan to provide such an opportunity to children below the age of 17 years to present their ideas and opinions on the government and issues that they think deserve attention.

“A total of 68 children, including 40 girls, from 43 Assembly constituencies have been shortlisted. A majority of them are government school students,” said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania here today. An effort was made to provide representation to every district, he added.

He said, “There will be a one-day session with a question hour and a zero hour in the presence of Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman Harbans Naraian Singh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, ministers, Leader of the Opposition and MLAs.”

Pathania said that the level of awareness among these children about issues concerning them and their surroundings was very high. “Today’s children are the future of the nation and the Bal Vidhan Sabha is a major initiative towards involving them in issues concerning the country, state and their respective areas,” he added.

Jhanvi, a Class X student from Government Senior Secondary School at Sundernagar in Mandi district, will occupy the chair of the Chief Minister.

She says, "I want to join the civil services. The youth should be aware about their rights and duties. They should also explore the option of joining politics."

She says on becoming the CM, her priority will be to appoint ministers according to their expertise. She adds that the health and education sectors need improvement so that the public does not face any inconvenience.

The Bal Vidhan Sabha is being organised in association with a Rajasthan-based NGO, Future Society. The participants will be made familiar about the functioning of the state Assembly during the two days.