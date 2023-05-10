68 get Rs 1.5L aid for houses in Jawali

NURPUR, MAY 9
Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar gave house approval letters of Rs 1.50 lakh each to 68 eligible beneficiaries of his native Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district under the Golden Jubilee Shelter Scheme today.
He said the social security pension was being disbursed to over 9 lakh eligible people. Out of them, 1.67 lakh beneficiaries were from Kangra district alone. He added the government was committed to providing the pension of Rs 1,500 per month to all eligible women in the state in a phased manner. In the current fiscal year, 2.31 lakh women would get pension.
