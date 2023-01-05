68 Himachal MLAs take oath

Dharamsala, January 4
All 68 MLAs took oath as members of the 14th Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session here today. Protem Speaker Chander Kumar administered the oath to the members.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu was the first to take oath, followed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.
The 14th Vidhan Sabha has 23 first-time MLAs, 14 from the Congress, eight from the BJP and one Independent.
HPCC chief Pratibha Singh, former Speaker BBL Butail and former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri witnessed the ceremony as guests from the VIP gallery.
