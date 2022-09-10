68 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, September 9
As many as 68 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,601. Besides, one person died of the virus in Sirmaur district. The number of active cases declined to 385.
The highest number of 20 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 10 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, eight in Hamirpur, six in Shimla, four each in Sirmaur and Kullu, three in Kinnaur and two each in Una and Solan.
#Bilaspur #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #Shimla #Sirmaur
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...