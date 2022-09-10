68 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 9

As many as 68 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,601. Besides, one person died of the virus in Sirmaur district. The number of active cases declined to 385.

The highest number of 20 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 10 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, eight in Hamirpur, six in Shimla, four each in Sirmaur and Kullu, three in Kinnaur and two each in Una and Solan.

