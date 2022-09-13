Rs 680 cr startup fund, 5L jobs poll planks: Bali

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 12

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national secretary RS Bali today announced that the Himachal Congress would guarantee five lakh jobs and Rs 680 crore startup fund to the youths of the state.

Addressing a media conference at Chamba on Monday, RS Bali, who is also a convener of Himachal Pradesh Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra, stated that the Congress, if voted to power, would set up a startup fund to the tune of Rs 10 crore for each assembly constituency, totalling Rs 680 crore for 68 constituencies of the state.

Detailing about startup schemes, Bali informed that interest and guarantee-free loans would be provided to the youths. Besides, various auxiliary services related to startup financial guides, technical hand holding, equity managers, etc, would also be provided to the beneficiaries.

Bali blamed the BJP government for rapid increase in unemployment. He said the Jai Ram government had declared vacant posts in many government departments dying cadre and did not make recruitments against vacant posts in government departments.

Bali assured that the Congress would fill vacant posts in all departments and create other employment opportunities.

HPCC chief spokesperson Kuldeep Pathania criticized the government for its carelessness in carrying out the relief and restoration works for the settlement of rain-affected families in Chamba district.

Among others, DCC president Neeraj Nayar was also present in the media conference. Later, a Rozgaar Sangharsh Yatra was also organized in Chamba town.