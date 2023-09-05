680 houses for Solan under PM Awas Yojana

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 4

As many as 680 houses have been sanctioned under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana for the residents of Solan district whose houses were damaged in heavy rain during the ongoing mosoon season.

While 494 houses pertain to the non-below poverty line families, 158 to the below poverty line families. As many as 28 houses will be provided to the beneficiaries of the Socio Economic Caste Census identified by the government.

“A maximum of 283 houses will be provided in the Dharampur block followed by 190 in Solan,145 in Nalagarh, 56 in Kunihar and six in the Kandaghat Block in the district” said Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan.

In the non-BPL category, 120 houses were fully damaged while 374 had suffered partial damage. In the BPL category, 47 houses were fully damaged while 111 were partially damaged.

