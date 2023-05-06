680 youth get job letters

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 5

Over 680 candidates were given appointment letters by over 30 companies at a job fair organised by the district administration at the district panchayat centre here yesterday. In all, 1,765 candidates participated in the fair, which was organised in collaboration with the district employment office.

DC Hem Raj Bairwa said that the candidates were in the age group of 18 to 45 years. Jobs were offered to both skilled and non-skilled candidates.