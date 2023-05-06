680 youth get job letters

Hamirpur, May 5
Over 680 candidates were given appointment letters by over 30 companies at a job fair organised by the district administration at the district panchayat centre here yesterday. In all, 1,765 candidates participated in the fair, which was organised in collaboration with the district employment office.
DC Hem Raj Bairwa said that the candidates were in the age group of 18 to 45 years. Jobs were offered to both skilled and non-skilled candidates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pakistan's talks offer
Terrorists trigger blast during search for Poonch attackers ...
Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser
Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...