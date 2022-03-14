684-kg waste lifted in daylong drive in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 13

As much as 684 kg of waste was collected in a daylong cleanliness drive organised in 176 gram panchayats under Bilaspur district. The drive, under programme ‘Ek Din Swachhata ke Naam’, was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai at Government Senior Secondary School, Bilaspur. He said the 684 kg of garbage included 326 kg of plastic waste too. Also, 7,900 members of 486 self-help groups (SHGs) of the district participated in the cleanliness drive.

The DC said the cleanliness campaign would be conducted on 10th of every month. Efforts would be made to ensure participation of all officers, elected representatives, panchayat heads, ward members, businessmen, BDOs, other stakeholders and the public to make the programme successful.

Appreciating the staff and students of Government Primary School, Dagdahan, of Swarghat Development Block, the DC said the plastic waste was converted into pots, bricks and other useful items and the dumping site was converted into a beautiful garden.

During the campaign, special care of the health of students was taken by giving them gloves and masks. He urged principals and teachers of all schools to take care of the health of students during such campaigns and not send them to any accident-prone area, the DC added.