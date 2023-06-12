68th All-India drama & dance contest concludes in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

The 68th annual All-India Drama and Dance Competition organised by the All-India Artist Association (AIAA) concluded at the historic Kali Bari Hall in Shimla late on Saturday evening. While presiding over the closing ceremony of the event, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said, “Art and the artist play an important role in building the society. Art is an integral part of a person’s life.”

The Governor added, “The association has done commendable work in the social and cultural sectors in the last six decades. Dance and drama have always been an integral part of the human civilisation. It is a powerful form of expression with no language barrier. It effectively conveys feelings, stories and ideas when even words fall short. This form of art has the ability to transport us to a different world, to awaken deep emotions within us and to broaden our imagination.”

Shukla presented the Sudarshan Gaur Life Time Achievement Award to Prashant Bhagat, the Balraj Sahni Award to Lokinder Trivedi and the Gopi Krishna National Award to Ashish Pillai and Meenu Chadha for their contributions in the field of art. All-India Artist Association president Rohitashv Gaur said, “Around 1,000 artistes from 20 states had participated in the competition organised from June 6 to 10 in Shimla.”