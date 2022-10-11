69,781 new teen voters enrolled in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, October 10
As many as 69,781 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years have been registered, increasing the enrolment percentage of 18-19 year-old electors from 46 per cent to 75 per cent of the projected population during this period, said Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg, here today.
He said now there were a total of 55,07,261 voters, which included 27,80,208 male, 27,27,016 female and 37 third gender electors. Also, the number of persons with disability electors had increased to 56,001, marking an increase of 1,470.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP