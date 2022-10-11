69,781 new teen voters enrolled in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

As many as 69,781 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years have been registered, increasing the enrolment percentage of 18-19 year-old electors from 46 per cent to 75 per cent of the projected population during this period, said Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg, here today.

He said now there were a total of 55,07,261 voters, which included 27,80,208 male, 27,27,016 female and 37 third gender electors. Also, the number of persons with disability electors had increased to 56,001, marking an increase of 1,470.