6th FIR filed in HPSSC paper leak case

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 5

The special investigation team (SIT) of the State Vigilance Department investigating the paper leak case of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) registered the sixth FIR in the case here today.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Nath said the FIR was registered against 10 persons under Sections 406, 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 12 and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He said the FIR pertained to the question paper leak as regards the posts of junior office assistant (Code 817). The exam was held in March 2021. The advertisement for filling 1,756 vacancies was published on December 31, 2020, and the written exam held on March 2, 2021. The result was declared on July 1, 2021, he added.

The SP said 4,342 candidates were shortlisted for document verification after the typing test, but the final result of the exam was yet to be declared.