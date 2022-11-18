6th IRB celebrates 13th Raising Day

Solan, November 17
Sixth Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) celebrated its 13th Raising Day at Dhaula Kuan, near Paonta Sahib, today.
Set up in 2009, the battalion celebrated the occasion with pomp and show. A parade marked the inaugural ceremony. Commandant Shubra Tiwari Heera, who was the chief guest, presided over the ceremony.
As many as 30 officials and employees donated blood in a camp organised under the guidance of doctors from YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan.
Specially abled children from Aastha school were also present. Cultural festivities comprised of a traditional Thoda dance, Sirmauri ‘natti’ and other traditional dances. Matches of volleyball and badminton and a tug of war were also organised.
SP, Sirmaur, Raman Meena, Deputy Commandant Bir Bahadur, Assistant Commandant Pratibha Chauhan and Director, IIM, Sirmaur, Praful Agnihotri were present.
