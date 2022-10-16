7,000 kids take part in voter awareness drive

Mandi, October 15
Sundernagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharmesh Ramotra said that around 7,000 schoolchildren today participated in a voter awareness campaign organised by the administration at Sundernagar. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary was the chief guest on the occasion.
The SDM said that the campaign was aimed at spreading the message of ‘vote importance’ among masses. These school children could play a vital role in spreading this message at grassroots level to encourage voters to exercise their franchise in the Assembly election on November 12.
He added that various activities were organised under the SVEEP activity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...