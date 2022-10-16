7,000 kids take part in voter awareness drive

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 15

Sundernagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharmesh Ramotra said that around 7,000 schoolchildren today participated in a voter awareness campaign organised by the administration at Sundernagar. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary was the chief guest on the occasion.

The SDM said that the campaign was aimed at spreading the message of ‘vote importance’ among masses. These school children could play a vital role in spreading this message at grassroots level to encourage voters to exercise their franchise in the Assembly election on November 12.

He added that various activities were organised under the SVEEP activity.