7,901 liquor boxes seized

Shimla: The Excise Department seized 7,901 liquor boxes as they raided premises of liquor shops and wholesalers in Mandi, Una, Nurpur, Kullu, Hamirpur and Kangra districts, said state Taxes and Excise Department Commissioner Yunus here on Thursday. Yunus said an FIR was registered.
